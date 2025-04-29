BACK TO ALL NEWS
Volvo confirms 3000 job cuts as part of £1.4bn savings drive

More than 2000 roles at Volvo's Sweden offices axed as the company battles strong industry headwinds

Felix Page
News
3 mins read
27 May 2025

Volvo has announced that it will axe 3000 jobs worldwide as part of a £1.4bn turnaround plan.

The firm last month announced that there would be redundancies as part of the wide-reaching cost-cutting initiative, and has now confirmed how many - a figure which accounts for 15% of its global office-based workforce.

Volvo said that the cuts mainly impact its offices in Sweden, with 1200 employee-held positions being made redundant there, and another 1000 Swedish consultancy roles being axed. 

The remaining roles are in other global markets, but Volvo says it will give specifics "once the company has finalised a review of its entire organisation and determined a new structural set-up".

