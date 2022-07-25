Subs exclusive: The view from inside China in car recruitment drive

As Chinese brands reach outwards into Europe and expand their footprint abroad, back in China the lure of foreign talent remains of great interest across a variety of roles, from engineering right through to marketing and communications.

For the time being, talent for China-based roles must largely be found within the country itself because the approval of business visas has been highly restricted since the start of the pandemic. There are examples of European-based workers, accepted for a role in China, waiting more than a year without being granted a working Z-visa.