Porsche to offer 911 million shares in IPO

Porsche AG’s initial public offering (IPO), due to proceed by early October, will be made up of 911 million shares in an apparent reference to its iconic sports car.

These shares will be split 50:50 into 455.5 million preferred shares and 455.5 million ordinary shares, with only the former being listed publicly.

Some 12.5% of the company will be offered directly to existing Volkswagen Group investors in a move that Porsche CEO Oliver Blume called an “icebreaker”, expected to raise funding for a raft of new electric cars.

A stock exchange prospectus detailing the IPO is expected to be published on Monday – following a board meeting on Sunday – according to Reuters.

This is despite the market having been weakened by inflation and mounting geopolitical tensions, such as the war in Ukraine: the German DAX index is down 19.1% year-to-date as of 15 September.

Although the Volkswagen Group initially said the stock offering is subject to the aforementioned market conditions, Porsche chief financial officer Lutz Meschke said on 6 September that “if a potential IPO would be stopped now, we're talking about severe problems” of such gravity that “by then a potential IPO wouldn't be a real issue”.

The money generated from the stock offering will give Porsche greater flexibility to invest in new technologies, according to Volkswagen Group chief financial officer Arno Antlitz. Autocar previously reported that Porsche is currently developing more advanced battery technologies for six next-generation electric models launching between 2024 and 2027.

Blume said in a statement that the IPO will “open up a new chapter” for Porsche and “strengthen [its] ability to further execute [its] strategy”.

Porsche shares will initially be offered to various banks and brokers in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerland.

The Volkswagen Group has split the shares into two categories: 50% preference shares – which give holders priority over receiving dividends – and half ordinary shares, which allow voting rights for issues such as company strategy but tend to be of a lower priority when dividends are distributed.

The Porsche and Piëch families were also approved for 25% plus one of the ordinary shares through Porsche Automobil Holding SE, the majority shareholder of the Volkswagen Group, at the IPO price plus 7.5%. This gives the families veto powers for Porsche’s major strategic decisions.