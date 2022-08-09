EVTG: Moke and Fablink owner sets up at Silverstone

The newly formed EV Technology Group – which recently hit the headlines when it acquired Moke International for £46.2 million – has agreed a leasehold for a 90,000sq ft site next to Silverstone circuit.

The building will become the group’s new EV Centre of Excellence, comprising its research, development and production hubs for Moke International and any future brand acquisitions.

It will also be the new home of newly acquired Northampton outfit Fablink’s Stream Automotive division, which is responsible for production of the Moke Electric.

EVTG cited Silverstone’s rich history in motorsport – and the resultant talent pool locally – as key reasons for the move.

Founder and CEO Wouter Witvoet said: “The site’s location puts us in the heart of the booming UK EV industry and will allow us to scale manufacture and assembly of electric brands such as the iconic Moke.”

The acquisition of a bespoke headquarters comes as the group’s next step in establishing itself as an influential player in the low-volume EV market.

Shortly after acquiring Moke International, EVTG bought out Fablink in a deal worth up to £38.8m - and has made it clear that it plans a series of similar buy-outs with a view to creating a hub for low-volume EV outfits.

Speaking to Autocar shortly after the July acquisition of Moke, Witvoet explained: ​​"I'm a massive petrolhead. I love cars. I love racing them. But I realise we need to make the transition to EVs.

“The reason I started the company was with a mission to electrify iconic brands that promote the joy of motoring. And we would like to create cars that you want to drive for more than just going from A to B.”