Bugatti unveils new logo in bid to become 'hyper-luxury brand'

Rebranding of the French hypercar maker includes new colourway, 'modern' typeface and simplified logo
News
2 mins read
26 July 2022

Bugatti has unveiled a new corporate identity as it pushes to become a “wider-reaching hyper-luxury brand”.

The French marque, famous in modern times for the Bugatti Veyron and Bugatti Chiron, said the rebranding will allow it to move away from being seen as just an “iconic hyper-sports car manufacturer”.

Currently, Bugatti has a number of partnerships with lifestyle brands that sell products coupled with its famous name or red-oval badge. These range from champagne bottles to clothing, watches, home appliances and even pool tables.

The rebranding includes a fresh, simplified EB logo (the initials of company founder Ettore Bugatti), a “modern” typeface and a new Bugatti Blue colourway, which references the firm's French origin.

Bugatti said this gives it a “bolder, more self-confident, more modern, more progressive” look that fits with its ethos.

Last week, fellow luxury brand Aston Martin also announced a new logo, in bid to appeal to a wider audience, as its debts mount. It confirmed the logo would feature on the next generation of models.

In contrast, Bugatti has suggested that its new corporate look won’t affect its cars, with the new logo not expected to replace the badges that adorn its cars – although the new colour could be available as an option. Instead, it will be used at its dealership partners, at events, on its website and on its social-media channels. 

Hendrik Malinowski, Bugatti's sales and marketing chief, said: “We didn't just create a new look and feel. We analysed where we came from, the historical connection we intensively referenced to when re-installing the brand and the Veyron in the 2000s. We evaluated how did the Chiron change Bugatti’s positioning and brand appeal, how did the world change during the past 10 years.”

He added: “Technologically we're on the right path to move the brand forward, with bold moves that will keep us ahead of the game.”

The change comes as the automotive side of Bugatti pushes towards a new era, as it looks to diversify its line-up and usher in electrification following the signing of a partnership with EV specialist Rimac last year.

