Britishvolt in battle to avoid administration

Troubled battery start-up Britishvolt remains on the brink of administration, according to a report.

The government rejected a request for £30 million of funding for Britishvolt to avoid collapse, a report in the Financial Times claims, although it did not enter administration on Monday as was widely expected after talks with investors restarted, including one with a new investor that could provide Britishvolt with funds to secure survival for a few more weeks.

However, the FT report also quotes sources claiming administration remains the most likely option, despite the new investor coming forward.

In response to the earlier claims, Britishvolt told Autocar in a statement: “We are aware of market speculation. We are actively working on several potential scenarios that offer the required stability. We have no further comment at this time.”

As reported ealier this month, talks were allegedly undertaken with investors and car makers, with seven possible "strategic investors" said to be in the mix – including Jaguar Land Rover owner Tata Motors. The investors were offering options from minority stakes in the firm to full takeover, the FT reported.

Another suitor was Slovakian battery company Inobat, according to Bloomberg, which was in talks to buy Britishvolt’s 93-acre site near Blyth, Northumberland - originally earmarked for its new cell plant.

Inobat, whose non-executive chairman is former Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer, wanted to either take over Britishvolt or merge with it. The land in Blyth is arguably Britishvolt’s most valuable asset, thanks to its access to a seaport, renewable energy and the local automotive industry.

One of the main issues hitting Britishvolt is that it is spending £3 million a month on pay after hiring almost 300 people, the FT reports, despite revenue not expected until at least 2025.

In a previous statement given to Autocar earlier this month, Britishvolt would not confirm the potential collapse. Instead, a spokesman said in a statement that the company “didn’t comment on market speculation”, adding that it was “actively working on several potential scenarios that should offer the stability needed to enable building a strong and viable battery cell R&D and manufacturing business”.

The spokesman added: "It is important that Britishvolt is a success: not only for the 300 employees currently working for the company, but also for the many thousands of jobs that we intend to create at our gigaplant site in Northumberland and our R&D and scale-up facilities in the West Midlands, and for the future of the UK auto industry and the country’s target to become net carbon zero by 2050.