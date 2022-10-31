BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Britishvolt in battle to avoid administration
UP NEXT
LEVC cuts 140 jobs at Coventry factory in bid to slash costs

Britishvolt in battle to avoid administration

Struggling EV battery start-up reportedly sought a £30m government loan so it could survive; new investor in talks to keep it running for 'weeks'
News
4 mins read
31 October 2022

Troubled battery start-up Britishvolt remains on the brink of administration, according to a report. 

The government rejected a request for £30 million of funding for Britishvolt to avoid collapse, a report in the Financial Times claims, although it did not enter administration on Monday as was widely expected after talks with investors restarted, including one with a new investor that could provide Britishvolt with funds to secure survival for a few more weeks.

However, the FT report also quotes sources claiming administration remains the most likely option, despite the new investor coming forward. 

Related articles

In response to the earlier claims, Britishvolt told Autocar in a statement: “We are aware of market speculation. We are actively working on several potential scenarios that offer the required stability. We have no further comment at this time.”

As reported ealier this month, talks were allegedly undertaken with investors and car makers, with seven possible "strategic investors" said to be in the mix – including Jaguar Land Rover owner Tata Motors. The investors were offering options from minority stakes in the firm to full takeover, the FT reported. 

Another suitor was Slovakian battery company Inobat, according to Bloomberg, which was in talks to buy Britishvolt’s 93-acre site near Blyth, Northumberland - originally earmarked for its new cell plant.

Inobat, whose non-executive chairman is former Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer, wanted to either take over Britishvolt or merge with it. The land in Blyth is arguably Britishvolt’s most valuable asset, thanks to its access to a seaport, renewable energy and the local automotive industry.

One of the main issues hitting Britishvolt is that it is spending £3 million a month on pay after hiring almost 300 people, the FT reports, despite revenue not expected until at least 2025.

In a previous statement given to Autocar earlier this month, Britishvolt would not confirm the potential collapse. Instead, a spokesman said in a statement that the company “didn’t comment on market speculation”, adding that it was “actively working on several potential scenarios that should offer the stability needed to enable building a strong and viable battery cell R&D and manufacturing business”. 

The spokesman added: "It is important that Britishvolt is a success: not only for the 300 employees currently working for the company, but also for the many thousands of jobs that we intend to create at our gigaplant site in Northumberland and our R&D and scale-up facilities in the West Midlands, and for the future of the UK auto industry and the country’s target to become net carbon zero by 2050.

Advertisement

Latest business news

Battery
Wolfspeed's tech will power the Range Rover EV (2024) and Jaguar's model range (2025)

Wolfspeed to supply chips for next-gen JLR vehicles

Wolfspeed to supply chips for next-gen JLR vehicles
LEVC Ansty factory taxis being built
LEVC began producing TX taxi in Ansty in 2017
LEVC cuts 140 jobs at Coventry factory in bid to slash costs
LEVC cuts 140 jobs at Coventry factory in bid to slash costs
Bob Laishley Caterham Seven
Bob Laishley: "I will run Caterham for as long as I enjoy it”
How ex-Nissan sports car boss can help Caterham grow
How ex-Nissan sports car boss can help Caterham grow
Britishvolt gigafactory render
Britishvolt previously delayed its projected production start from mid-2024 to 2025
Britishvolt in battle to avoid administration
Britishvolt in battle to avoid administration
Volkswagen lineup China 2022
Volkswagen's Chinese lineup includes region-exclusive ID 4 X and ID 6 models
Autocar Business Trends 2022: Big brands face China sales slump
Autocar Business Trends 2022: Big brands face China sales slump

View all business news

Back to top

"The ‘Britishvolt Effect’ is of huge strategic importance to UK plc. and it’s standing on the global battery map.”   

Britishvolt was formed in 2020 with the ambitious target of building a £3.8 billion gigafactory supplying Britain’s car companies with batteries from as early as 2023. However, despite a string of recent investment promises and partnerships, the company has failed to ink a deal with either a major car company or a global battery company, and in August it announced that it would delay its planned production start to 2025, citing the broader economic downturn.

In the same month, the company slashed its spending in a move that put it on “life support”, according to a report in The Guardian.

Britishvolt has undergone a turbulent journey that has mirrored other start-ups in the EV space, starting from its initial promise in 2020 to build a factory that would eventually make more than 30GWh of battery cells per year, later increased to 48GWh – enough to supply 300,000 new electric cars.

The company even plotted expansion into Canada and mulled floating on the stock exchange to raise more funds.

Britishvolt’s future looked to be secure with news in January that it secured £1.7bn worth of funding from investment fund Abrdn via its Tritax arm, with a further £100 million promised from the UK government.

Britishvolt also hired a number of high-profile executives in recent months to help it meet its ambitious plans, including Ford of Britain chairman Graham Hoare and former Ford of Europe product development head Joe Bakaj.

However, contractors working on the Blyth site have had to stop work due to non-payment, a source told Autocar last month.

In August, Britishvolt founder and CEO Orral Nadjari stepped down, saying that it was the “the right time for me to pass the reins”. Hoare was promoted to the position of acting CEO.

Potential buyer Inobat was established in Slovakia in 2019 with a view to supplying car makers located in eastern Europe, including Jaguar Land Rover. The company is on a similar to path to Britishvolt in that it's preparing to build an initial 1GWh plant in Slovakia, scheduled for start in 2024, with a goal to expand it to 32GWh. Despite a series of battery trials, the company has yet to sign a deal with a major car company.

Advertisement
Back to top

So far, the only planned UK gigafactory with both a global cell supplier and a large car company on board is Envision AESC’s planned cell plant next to the Nissan Sunderland factory, which is promising an output of 11GWh from 2024, eventually rising to 38GWh. The factory will supply batteries for the planned crossover replacement for the Nissan Leaf, due in 2024.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
Symanski 14 October 2022

300 employees doing what?   Because it doesn't look that they're producing any batteries.   Not seen a single one from Britishvolt.

 

The only asset is the land, and there's plenty of other sites.   Some in the EU that are more favourable and closer to the markets after Brexit put up barriers.

 

Trying to do something like this is always going to be challenging, trying to do it with absolutely no expertise and needing multi-billion dollar investments is the work of fantasists.   And even if you did have the expertise, and someone crazy enough to pour in the funds, after Brexit you wouldn't risk that level of investment in Britain.

 

martinwinlow 13 October 2022

Well, IMO, the need for a large UK-based li-technology battery factory is so imprtant to the future of the country that HMG should do whatever is needed to get Tesla to take over the development of this site, you know, a company that has the knolwedge, experience, forsight, energy and quality of management to *get it done*.  

Clearly the whole thing was originally concieved to make a small number of individuals very rich on the back of the 'EV-thing' at the expense of the UK tax-payer.

wilola8125 12 October 2022

 

Now talk of another company, which seems to be as much of an expert in making batteries as BritishVolt (i.e. none) wanting to merge with them?   Take nothing, mix in more of nothing, and what do you get?

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

Golf R 20 Years front dynamic
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
01 Mercedes AMG G62 4x4 squared FD 2022 corner dust lead
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
bmw ix m60 01 front tracking
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
bmw x7 xdrive40i 01 cornering
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive

View all latest drives