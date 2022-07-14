BACK TO ALL NEWS
Aston Martin set to announce huge investment package

Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) and car maker Geely tipped to be part of £500m deal
14 July 2022

British firm Aston Martin is set to announce a huge investment package on Friday.

First revealed by Autocar, the funding is set to include a £200m deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) in exchange for a shareholding of just under 20% of the firm and a seat on its board. PIF is already a shareholder in McLaren.

Additionally, the Financial Times reports that Chinese car maker Geely - owner of Lotus and Volvo among other car brands, and a shareholder in Mercedes-Benz, which in turn is a shareholder in Aston - is investigating investment in the company. This is reported to be being discussed at a board meeting this evening. In total, Aston is said to be looking to raise up to £500m, possibly including a further rights issue on top of PIF and Geely's interest.

The money is said to be earmarked for paying down Aston's net debt - listed at £957m in March, with interest payments set at around £130m annually - and for investment in new models and powertrain technology.

Aston declined to comment on the possibility of an announcement on Friday, although Autocar's sources have confirmed it is set to be announced in the morning ahead of the stock exchange opening.

