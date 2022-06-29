BACK TO ALL NEWS
Exclusive: Aston Martin seeks funds to safeguard its future

British manufacturer looks to balance the books; potential investors linked to Saudi Arabia and US
29 June 2022

Aston Martin is seeking to raise funds to safeguard its future, Autocar has learned, wanting to significantly strengthen its financial position as it ramps up investment for its next-generation platforms and future electrification strategy.

The move comes as a result of Aston Martin’s ongoing struggles to balance its books as it juggles its cash reserves and income from sales against development costs of new vehicles and debt repayments.

The British company has £1.2 billion of outstanding bonds, bank drafts and loans on its books, meaning it's unlikely to be able to raise funds by taking on more debt, especially given the level of repayments currently required to service it.

As a result of its precarious position, its share price has recently been running at a historic low, although there's no suggestion that its roster of owners – including executive chairman Lawrence Stroll, a multi-billionaire – would let the company fold.

An Aston Martin spokesman said: “Aston Martin does not commont on rumour or speculation.”

However, Autocar understands that the fundraising could include bringing a significant new investor in, potentially offering a position on the company’s board as an inducement for a holding that insiders suggest could be valued at upwards of £200 million.

Autocar sources suggest that there are two leading contenders for the funding. One is linked to a Saudi Arabian investment fund, with Stroll having strong links to the country via the Aston Martin Formula 1 team’s title sponsorship with oil giant Aramco; and the other is linked to an investment fund based on the west coast of the US.

While Aston Martin’s road car and motorsport businesses are separate entities, it's possible that the investment could cover both operations. A spokesman for the F1 team declined to comment.

Sources haven't put a timeline on when talks could be concluded, beyond suggesting that there's significant pressure to complete them as soon as possible to safeguard Aston Martin's near-term outlook.

The need to raise funds marks another chapter in a pivotal period for Aston Martin.

Already this year it has replaced its CEO Tobias Moers with former Ferrari boss Amedeo Felisa after the German's tenure coincided with significant staff turnover within the senior leadership team.

Aston Martin was founded in 1913 and has been declared bankrupt seven times previously.

Additional reporting by Dieter Rencken

