Alison Jones moves to global Stellantis role in company shake-up

Jones will leave position of UK boss to become senior vice president of circular economy
11 May 2022

Alison Jones will become senior vice president of circular economy at Stellantis, leaving her current role as boss of the firm’s UK operations. 

Jones’s move to a global Stellantis role comes as part of a wider corporate shake-up that, the firm says, reflects its ‘Dare Forward 2030’ strategic plan. 

Jones, who has spearheaded Stellantis’s UK presence since February 2019, will be replaced by Vauxhall UK managing director Paul Wilcox. Wilcox will now be responsible for the UK operations of Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep and Alfa Romeo

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said: “The daily challenges and ongoing deep transformation of the automotive industry requires organisational agility and talent at the right place at the right timing across our company. 

“After the successful start of Stellantis’s operations, these appointments reflect the bold ambitions of our strategic plan 'Dare Forward 2030' and will strongly contribute to the transformation path we have already started since Stellantis was formed in January 2021.”

Meanwhile, Maxime Picat, currently chief operating officer for Stellantis’s enlarged Europe operations, will become chief purchasing and supply chain officer. The Frenchman replaces Michelle Wen, who leaves the company to focus on personal projects. 

Picat’s new responsibilities include lowering the cost of electric vehicles by 40% and streamlining the firm’s purchasing and supply chain activity. 

Opel and Vauxhall CEO Uwe Hochgeschurtz will take up Picat’s former role of enlarged Europe chief operating officer, focusing on Stellantis’s continued efforts towards electrification, with the target of being the top brand on the continent with double-digit profitability. 

The new CEO at Opel and Vauxhall will be Florian Huettl. He was previously Opel and Vauxhall’s head of sales and marketing and has spent time at the Renault Group and various other Stellantis brands. 

