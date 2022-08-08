Why last-mile delivery EVs are big business for car and retail firms

The growth of online shopping and food deliveries, combined with moves to improve air quality in cities and businesses seeking to cut costs, has sparked a huge growth in the last-mile delivery market.

How big is harder to quantify. Straits Research valued the global last-mile delivery market at £33.6 billion in 2021, predicting it would grow to £102.6bn by 2030. But Precedence Research valued it as £149.3bn, with a predicted 2030 valuation of £352.1bn.

Those wildly different estimates reflect different definitions of what constitutes last-mile delivery.