Why car makers are so frustrated with Euro 7

Tightening emissions are a fact of life if you sell cars into the European Union. But car companies are currently spitting feathers over the EU’s latest plan to cut pollutants from new cars, both ICE and electric, that will be known as Euro 7.

The manufacturers are attacking the proposals from all sides, calling them costly, unnecessary and impossible to implement between now and the (very tight) proposed start date from 1 July 2025 for new cars and light vans.

On the other hand, the European Commission says it has “thoroughly analysed” the impact in terms of affordability and reckons the chosen path “will not require redesign of vehicles, but compliance can be achieved with currently used technologies for emission controls and recalibration”.

The Commission estimates an additional cost of between €90 and €150 (£79 and £131) on top the price of a new car and van, down from the original proposal that would have added €304 (£266).

In fact, green transport groups are also furious. “The proposals for cars are so weak, the auto industry might have drafted them themselves,” European lobby group Transport & Environment said in a statement.

So what gives? The extra cost is unwanted right now as all cars get more expensive, but car makers have been coping with additional regulation costs for years while at the same time improving and taking the cost out of existing technologies. So why the strong chorus of disapproval this time?

The Euro 7 burden has undoubtedly fallen much more heavily on heavy trucks and buses, due in part to the fact they’re judged to be in use a lot longer than cars and vans. That is where a lot of the anger stems from, particularly from European automotive lobby group the ACEA, which represents large truck makers as well as car manufacturers. But here we will focus on cars and vans – by far the biggest markets.

One thing that stands out clearly is that, for petrol cars at least, the emissions levels are pretty much exactly the same as Euro 6, which were first required back in September 2014.