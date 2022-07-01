Subs exclusive: What Williams Grand Prix Engineering will do next

One of Fortescue's massive mining trains - they stretch up to 2.8km and can haul 34,404 tonnes
The Jaguar C-X75, converted by WAE to V8 power for the James Bond film Spectre
Craig Wilson, CEO of WAE, worked for TWR and Holden before starting WAE
Wilson discusses WAE with Autocar's Steve Cropley
WAE had a hand in the electric Brompton bike
Next year, WAE will become the official supplier of batteries for Formula E
Access to this content requires an Autocar Business subscription. Click here to purchase a subscription to Autocar Business.