Stellantis Ellesmere Port plant to run on hydrogen from 2028

Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port van plant near Liverpool will be carbon neutral in 2028 after switching to using hydrogen from natural gas, plant director Diane Miller said during a speech at Autocar’s 2023 Great Women awards on Wednesday.

The hydrogen will be supplied as part of the government-funded HyNet scheme, which brings together companies to generate and pipe the low-carbon gas substitute to local homes and businesses.

The so-called ‘blue’ hydrogen is made at the nearby Stanlow oil refinery from natural gas using Johnson Matthey’s LCH method that captures “over 95%” of carbon in the process, according to the company.

Stellantis will use the hydrogen to generate electricity on site.