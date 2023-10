The 2035 ICE ban pushback is a "relief" for car buyers, according to Mazda's UK boss, who called the government's decision "entirely pragmatic".

Jeremy Thomson told Autocar he was confident the five-year postponement will not change the pace at which electric cars are bought; the added time will be used as an extended transitional period and allow even more people to make the jump.

He said: "This change [to EVs] will come at a certain pace but it has to be measured.