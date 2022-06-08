BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: EU Parliament backs 2035 ban on new combustion car sales
UP NEXT
Petrol prices jump by more than 2p in 24 hours

EU Parliament backs 2035 ban on new combustion car sales

European lawmakers support proposals for a 100% reduction in CO2 output from new cars by 2035
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
3 mins read
8 June 2022

The European Parliament has voted to support a ban on the sale of new combustion-engined cars in the EU from 2035. 

The move effectively brings the EU into line with the UK – which will ban pure-combustion cars in 2030 and allow only some hybrids for the following five years – and will mark a significant step in the bloc's journey to net-zero carbon emissions.

As reported by Reuters, lawmakers in the European Parliament today voted in favour of a motion tabled by the European Commission last year, which mandates a 100% reduction in CO2 emissions from news cars by 2035 - effectively outlawing petrol, diesel and hybrid powertrains.

Related articles

Some had earlier campaigned for a less severe, 90% cut in CO2 emissions by the same date, but these calls were rejected.

However, support of the European Parliament for the proposal does not mean the 2035 ban is now law; the parliament will now negotiate with EU member states in a consultation process, and today's vote dictates the position it will argue.

Irrespective of any EU legislation imposed, many of the largest car manufacturers that operate in the market – including Ford, Volvo, Audi, Mini, Cupra, Jaguar and all Stellantis brands in Europe – have pledged to end the sale of combustion cars before the 2035 end date.

Ford and Volvo, notably, recently joined a consortium of 27 companies to call for the EU to ban the sale of new combustion-engined cars and vans from 2035. 

The letter signed by the consortium said: "Together, passenger cars and light commercial vehicles are responsible for 15% of all Europe’s CO2 emissions. To enable all cars and vans on the road to reach zero emissions by 2050, the last car with any combustion engine, including hybrids, should be sold no later than 2035. 

"Cars and vans are also the single largest source of nitrogen dioxide pollution, which EEA [the European Environment Agency] estimates to cause over 40,000 premature deaths in Europe every year."

They added that MEPs should support the ambition of firms that have pledged to ditch combustion, while ensuring that "laggards don't delay the market shift".

They also said the EU should impose mandatory targets for the expansion and enhancement of Europe's EV charging infrastructure - often regarded as a significant inhibitor to rapid, widespread electric car adoption. 

Accounting firm Ernst and Young estimates that there will need to be 65 million EV chargers in operation across Europe by 2035, given there will be an estimated 130 million EVs on the road, and 85% of these will need to be installed at homes.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

018 genesis g80 ev tracking front 2022
Genesis Electrified G80 review
Genesis Electrified G80 review
01 DS DS4 E Tense 225 2022 FD Lead tracking
DS 4 Tense 225 PHEV UK review
DS 4 Tense 225 PHEV UK review
001 lotus emira tracking front 2022
Lotus Emira V6 First Edition 2022 UK review
Lotus Emira V6 First Edition 2022 UK review
001 toyota supra manual tracking front 2022
Toyota GR Supra Manual 2022
Toyota GR Supra Manual 2022
001 ford fiesta st front cornering 2022
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

On the other hand, Reuters claims to have seen emails which show the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) lobbying lawmakers to scrap the 2035 ban on the basis that the region's charging network is still in its infancy and there are alternative low-carbon fuel options on the table. 

EU support for a ban on combustion car sales comes just days after industry body JATO Dynamics revealed a stagnation in European EV and PHEV uptake, following several months of promising demand. 

Some 154,219 plug-in cars were sold last month, a 1.4% drop compared to May 2021 - and that was the second yearly drop in a row. JATO said: "While OEMs have prioritsed sales of EVs (along with SUVs), supply is failing to meet the demand generated by the generous incentives available to consumers.

"BEV demand actually increased by 13% to 83,000 units in April, but the popularity of PHEVs fell as, in most cases, these vehicles are not eligible for the deals available for fully electric models with sales down by 15%.

Used cars for sale

 Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,495
67,676miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Hyundai I10 1.0 S 5dr
2015
£4,781
69,387miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,795
50,300miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,965
59,643miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 208 1.0 Vti Active 5dr
2015
£4,980
60,850miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,980
61,611miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Punto 1.2 Pop 3dr
2015
£4,990
49,114miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Kia Rio 1.4 Crdi 3 Ecodynamics 3dr
2015
£4,995
83,126miles
Diesel
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2015
£5,153
63,386miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

018 genesis g80 ev tracking front 2022
Genesis Electrified G80 review
Genesis Electrified G80 review
01 DS DS4 E Tense 225 2022 FD Lead tracking
DS 4 Tense 225 PHEV UK review
DS 4 Tense 225 PHEV UK review
001 lotus emira tracking front 2022
Lotus Emira V6 First Edition 2022 UK review
Lotus Emira V6 First Edition 2022 UK review
001 toyota supra manual tracking front 2022
Toyota GR Supra Manual 2022
Toyota GR Supra Manual 2022
001 ford fiesta st front cornering 2022
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review

View all latest drives