Electric living: Norway, the EV capital of the world

Heidi Myrene parks her 2015 Tesla Model S in the last available slot in a Tesla Supercharger station in Lier, 23 miles south-west of Oslo. She's off to the family lakeside cabin, where the charging is slower than in their main home.

It's a hassle stopping to charge, and she rarely needs to, but this ensures the battery will be full enough for the return journey. It's all so normal that she seems surprised to be asked questions about her EV life. Her biggest grumble? Norwegian road grime. "It's a terrible place to have a nice car."

Welcome to Norway, a country where the electric future has already arrived. Penetration of EVs is such that in Oslo, Norway's capital, the city streets on our springtime visit were near silent except for the ubiquitous crunch of the road salt lodged in the grooves of snow tyres. EVs are everywhere.

Norway will ban the sales of new ICE cars in 2025, the earliest in the world, but so generously has it incentivised the transition to EVs that it's nearly already there. In the first two months of this year, 80% of all new cars sold there were electric.

As of February, Norway could boast of more than 470,000 EVs registered, accounting for almost 10% of the total number of private cars registered in the country, according to figures from its roads federation, the OFV.

The UK has isn't far off, with 420,000 EVs as of the end of February, but in a car parc of 33 million, that's just 1.3%.

For Autocar Business webinars and podcasts, visit Autocar Business Insight

The incentives in Norway are hard to ignore for the average buyer. Research by the Norwegian Electric Car Association (Elbil) in 2021 compared the import price of an ICE Volkswagen Golf at an equivalent of £18,747 with that of an electric Volkswagen e-Golf costing the equivalent of £28,093. It found that local taxes hiked the price of the standard car to £28,976 while the e-Golf price went up by just £211.