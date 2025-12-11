Renault’s coup in landing Ford as a customer for the small electric platform underpinning the R5 is all the more impressive given Ford’s already deep relationship with the Volkswagen Group on EVs.

Ford currently builds the Explorer and Capri electric compact SUVs on the VW MEB electric platform at its plant in Cologne, Germany, as well as their broader cooperation on vans.

So when Ford went looking for a platform for an electric replacement for the Fiesta supermini, the obvious choice would have been VW’s new truncated front-wheel drive MEB Plus.