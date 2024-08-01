VW Transporter: Transit twin unveiled as a PHEV, EV and diesel

Volkswagen has unveiled the new Transporter, which has the broadest mix of powertrains and bodystyles of any of the firm’s vans to date.

Based on the same underpinnings as the new Ford Transit Custom, the Transporter is available with three diesel engines, a petrol plug-in hybrid set-up and three battery-electric powertrains.

The diesel options are all 2.0-litre turbo units and send 109bhp, 148bhp and 168bhp to the front wheels. The 148bhp and 168bhp diesels can also be had with four-wheel drive. An eight-speed automatic gearbox is standard on the range-topper.

The plug-in hybrid set-up comprises a 2.5-litre petrol engine, a single electric motor and a 16.5kWh lithium ion battery, combining to send 229bhp to the front wheels. Volkswagen has yet to detail the electric-only range of the PHEV Transporter, but in the Transit Custom, the set-up officially yields 23 miles on the motorway and 35 miles around town.

The electric powertrains all feature a single motor mounted on the rear axle, with a choice of 134bhp, 215bhp and 282bhp outputs. All are paired with a 64kWh battery that, in the Transit, gives a range of up to 209 miles. They can be recharged at rates of up to 125kW.

The Transporter will be offered as a traditional panel van with either three or five seats, a double-cab van with six seats and as a nine-seat minibus.

A California camper variant will not be offered. Instead, Volkswagen has opted to use the passenger-focused Multivan as the basis for its next-generation camper van.

Body lengths range from 5.05m to 5.45m while maximum load volumes span 5.8 cubic metres to 9.0 cubic metres. It can also carry payloads of up to 1330kg and pull a 2800kg trailer.

Inside, the new Transporter gets the same 12in digital instrument panel and 13in infotainment touchscreen as the Transit Custom. USB-A and USB-C ports are included as standard and a 230V outlet (capable of delivering up to 2.3kW to an external device) is an option.