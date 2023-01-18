BACK TO ALL NEWS
WAE will create electric car batteries at new £20m Oxford factory

Site, which opened today, creates 300 jobs; will predominantly supply the heavy plant sector
12 October 2023

Battery packs for passenger EVs will be built at WAE Technologies’ new Oxfordshire battery factory, its billionaire owner Andrew Forrest confirmed to Autocar at its opening ceremony today.

The £20 million Kidlington site, which employs 300 people, will initially be used to create, develop and test technologies for both WAE’s motorsport series – Formula E, Extreme E, and as 2025, Extreme H – as well as parent company Fortescue Metals’ mining fleet.

The latter, which is currently in the prototype phase, includes creating 1.4MW packs (pictured below) to power its biggest 240 tonne machines; eight packs are used which equates to “around 8-10 hours” of site use, the company confirmed to Autocar. 

The battery site, which will be joined by another in Banbury next year, has the capacity to produce 500 prototype battery systems per year with a total production capacity of 50 MWh per annum.

