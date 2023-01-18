BACK TO ALL NEWS
WAE Technologies to open Oxford EV battery factory with 300 jobs
WAE Technologies to open Oxford EV battery factory with 300 jobs

WAE Technologies owner Fortescue predicts 300 jobs at new site, which will supply the heavy plant sector
18 January 2023

Australian mining giant Fortescue Metals, owner of WAE Technologies, plans to build an EV battery factory in Oxfordshire, employing 300 people and targeting a capacity of 400MWh per year. 

As reported by Sky News, which spoke to Fortescue founder and CEO Andrew Forrest at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the WAE Technologies plant will be in operation as soon as April and could ultimately create "hundreds and hundreds of new jobs". 

The news has been reported just a day after the high-profile collapse of Britishvolt, whose plans to build one of the UK's largest EV battery factories in Northumberland were sunk when it failed to generate sufficient investment to survive. Some 300 people were made immediately redundant as it entered administration.

Fortescue's ambitions are different to those of Britishvolt. Rather than building batteries for electric cars, the new plant in Kidlington will focus on the construction of power cells for heavy goods vehicles - particularly mining trucks, given the Australian company's existing operations.

The plans come in line with a significant expansion and diversification of the activities of WAE Technologies (until recently named Williams Advanced Technologies), which was acquired by Fortescue in 2022 for £164 million.

Fortescue plans to use WAE's expertise in electrification to help it reach a goal of carbon-neutrality across its mining operations by 2030. 

Previously announced are plans for WAE to develop batteries for electric freight trains, quarry trucks and other heavy plant machinery. It's anticipated that these will be the units produced in Oxfordshire.

Hydrogen fuel cell technology is also in the pipeline. 

Forrest, Australia's richest man, told Sky News: "We invested heavily in British technology, British knowhow and British work ethic last year. But then we've said: 'Listen, it's great you've got the most advanced, innovative prototype batteries in the world, but we've got to get into manufacturing'.

"So last year, we started building a large factory in Kidlington. We'll open it in April. It will [create] hundreds and hundreds of new British jobs.

"And that's only the start. I want to expand it from there and I want to take that technology to Australia [and] to North America. I want to really stop the British brain drain and bring the smartest British engineers home.

"These are batteries which are going to be everywhere: in motorbikes, cars, trucks, even even our huge mining trucks in Australia, even trains."

Sky also reported that WAE hopes to expand its battery production network with new sites in other countries, as well as building a new prototype test facility in the UK.

Autocar has received official confirmation of Fortescue's plans and will update this story with new information.

