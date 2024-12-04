Vauxhall: government should help affordable EV buyers, not company car users

Vauxhall has called on the government to do more to help support private buyers of affordable electric cars, even if that requires redistributing some of the money used to support electric company cars.

Company cars continue to account for the bulk of all EVs sold in the UK, with buyers boosted by tax benefits and incentives. By contrast, there have been no incentives for private EV buyers since the £1500 Plug-in Car Grant was axed in 2022.

The government is currently mulling changes to the zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate – but has insisted that it won't back down from its ultimate target of banning the sale of new pure-ICE vehicles by 2035.