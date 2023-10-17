BACK TO ALL NEWS
UK-based Volta Trucks goes bust

Electric truck start-up blames funding difficulties and supplier problems
17 October 2023

Electric truck start-up Volta Trucks will file for bankruptcy in the UK having gone bust in its home country of Sweden.

The firm, which has a base in the UK, has had difficulties in raising enough funds to stay afloat “in an already challenging capital-raising environment for electric vehicle players” due to uncertainties around battery suppliers, it said. This, in turn, stalled production.

This follows key parts supplier Proterra going bust in August, which “has had a significant impact on our manufacturing plans, reducing the volume of vehicles that we had forecast to produce”.

In a statement the board confirmed that having started bankruptcy proceedings in Sweden, it will also shortly file for bankruptcy in Britain. 

