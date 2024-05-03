What the hell is happening at Tesla?

What a difference a year makes. In spring last year, Tesla threw open the doors of its Texas Gigafactory to investors in order to lay out plans for global domination of the automotive industry with sales of 20 million a year.

Now those plans – for a new Mexican plant, for an affordable ‘next-gen’ Model 2, for a new ‘unboxed’ production process, for more gigacasting – essentially lie in ruins.

The ‘deep bench’ of executives who took to the stage to explain their role in the transformation has been decimated amid a series of brutal job cuts.