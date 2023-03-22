BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Revolution or repetition? Tesla’s future victory is far from certain
UP NEXT
Ford Capri name destined to return for second MEB EV

Revolution or repetition? Tesla’s future victory is far from certain

CEO Elon Musk's plan for EV maker to hit 20 million sales is certainly ambitious - but is it realistic?
News
6 mins read
22 March 2023

Depending on who you talk to, Tesla is heading one of two ways. Either it’s revolutionising the car industry by streamlining production on the way to its goal of selling 20 million cars a year by 2030 or it’s plummeting headlong into making the classic car-industry error of creating the capacity to build too many cars with too few customers.

Tesla’s presentation earlier this month held at its headquarters in Austin, Texas, disappointed many for not revealing the ‘next-generation’ model that’s going to juice the company’s next big sales push.

What CEO Elon Musk did instead was parade his executives to talk at a deeper level than ever before about how Tesla was going to drive down the cost of future vehicles, including replacing Henry Ford’s linear production process with an ‘Unboxed’ concept whereby finished sections all come together in a final frenzy of highly efficient assembly.

Related articles

While this was engrossing, it left many analysts wondering exactly how Tesla was going hit all its annual sales targets on the way to 20m, given that it’s currently relying on almost entirely on Model Y and Model 3 with nothing visible in the pipeline until 2025 at the earliest.

Those two cars helped push Tesla deliveries last year to 1.3m – a mighty achievement for a company that only cracked 100,000 sales in 2017. That figure should rise to 1.9m in 2023, according to estimates from the analysis arm of the bank Bernstein. But then comes the crunch.

Number of Teslas delivered annually

How do you maintain sales of two cars when they’re already part of the road furniture in many markets and new rivals are launching all the time?

“EV models have generally struggled to increase volume beyond the third or fourth year of introduction,” Daniel Roeska, Bernstein’s lead autos analyst, wrote in a report following the investor day. “We struggle to see how Tesla can meet consensus expectations of 2.4-2.5m [sales in 2024] without a new model.”

Tesla has already chosen the nuclear option to stimulate sales: cutting prices, by as much as £8,000 on the Model Y and Model 3. Tesla reckons it can do this without harming its now consistently impressive profits, because these cars are cheaper to build. At the investor day, chief financial officer Zach Kirkhorn bragged that the company had taken 30% of the cost out of building the Model 3 since 2018. “Cost reduction is deeply ingrained in our culture,” he said.

Tesla is now building cars from four global assembly plants, and it will add a fifth in Mexico, the company announced at the investor day. More will have to be built to fulfil Musk’s goal. But with more production capability comes more pressure to sell, and that’s something car makers have long had to grapple with. 

Advertisement

Latest business news

Tesla shipping Getty Images
Elon Musk believes Tesla can hit 20m sales with just 10 models | Image: Getty Images

Revolution or repetition? Tesla’s future victory is far from certain

Revolution or repetition? Tesla’s future victory is far from certain
Martin Sander Ford
"Because at the end of the day, we’re a business. We have to make sure that we make money."
Exclusive: Ford boss gives full details of Europe transformation plan
Exclusive: Ford boss gives full details of Europe transformation plan
tesla model s plaid
The Tesla Model S plaid dispatches the 0-60mph sprint more quickly than an F1 car

Inside the industry: Is it finally time to make electric cars slower?

Inside the industry: Is it finally time to make electric cars slower?
E fuel drum Porsche
An e-fuel exemption to the 2035 ICE ban would allow Porsche to continue selling the profitable 911
E-fuel debate is 'unnecessary noise', says Volkswagen boss
E-fuel debate is &#039;unnecessary noise&#039;, says Volkswagen boss
Dacia Bigster front quarter static 2022
The production version of the Dacia Bigster will be built in Mioveni, Romania
Dacia reshuffles production planning for new Bigster SUV
Dacia reshuffles production planning for new Bigster SUV

View all business news

Read our review

Car review
Tesla Model 3 road test hero front

Tesla Model 3

The most affordable Tesla yet is tempting on the face of it, so should you yield or resist?

Read our review
Back to top

Tesla recently celebrated hitting 4000 Model Ys per week at its plant in Berlin, Germany. But because plants are at their most efficient (and therefore cost per vehicle is at its cheapest) when they're running as close to full capacity as makes sense, the pressure to sell becomes intense, leading to spiralling price cuts. 

In China, Tesla aimed to run its Shanghai plant at 20,000 per week in the first quarter after enacting price cuts there, but weekly data seen by Reuters shows that demand for the Model 3 and Model Y there is slowing, despite selling them more cheaply.

Tesla’s cost-cutting is reminiscent of “old-school” car makers, Renault CEO Luca de Meo said on his company’s recent earnings call. “Probably they entered into a loop, because they have a lot production capacity,” he noted. “We did it ourselves with combustion cars until a few years ago. We killed our business to push.”

The Renault-Nissan Alliance under former CEO Carlos Ghosn is probably the classic recent example of how growth-led expansion can kill profits if it’s not matched by customer demand, so de Meo is well qualified to speak here.

Tesla's growing operating margin

At the investor day, however, Musk was dismissive that there might be a lull in demand for his company’s cars. “The desire to own a Tesla is extremely high,” he said. “The limiting factor is being able to pay for it.”

Tesla’s intense search for economies of scale has led to a ruthless trimming of variety. It restricts options - except those that can be added via software updates - to speed up manufacturing and will digitally interrogate its cars to see how much those it does offer are being used. An opening sunroof was deleted because of this, Tesla said on the investor day.

Tesla’s dislike of variety, which strongly recalls Henry Ford and his quip about offering any colour as long as it’s black, extends to models as well as options. Musk said Tesla can hit 20m with just 10 models in response to an analyst question on the investor, but he didn’t present the number at all confidently, as if he hoped he could get away with fewer. “The number seems low,” Roeska at Bernstein noted.

Advertisement
Back to top

Musk then took a pot shot at his rivals and their model diversity. “How many variants of car are there? It feels like hundreds,” he said. “Are they good variants? Mostly not. Just variants for the sake of variants.” He compared cars the pre-smartphone era, when hundreds of models become a handful once the big screen took over.

The trouble is that one or two sizes rarely fits all. “It will be very hard to launch a product and try to sell it globally in the next three to five years,” said one executive at a Chinese firm competing with Tesla, who wished to rename nameless. “Tesla focuses so much on production, so much on economies of scale. They are very important, but on the other hand, you need to think about use cases for EVs.” 

Musk’s analogy of flip phones versus smartphones doesn’t work. “We can all use iPhones, but you don’t want to drive a minivan when you first graduate,” the executive said.

Tesla is diversifying. The “next-gen” Tesla is “not just one vehicle but multiple,” said Lars Moravy, Tesla's head of vehicle engineering, at the investor day, indicating that Tesla is creating a scaleable platform along the lines of Volkswagen’s MEB architecture.

There’s also the Cybertruck pick-up arriving this year, but given this will be a niche vehicle largely confined to the US in terms of demand, it will fit oddly into Tesla’s model line-up, given the company’s obsession with scale. The Roadster is another niche car somewhere in the plan, but no mention was made of that at the investor day.

Advertisement
Back to top

However, Tesla’s long-hinted at push into smaller segments that could be enabled by the next-generation platform (not confirmed at the investor day) would give Tesla access to a wider pool of buyers, given a cheap enough price. Tesla’s average selling price last year was $53,000 (£44,000), according to Bernstein data, giving it a lot of room to go lower.

Tesla’s competitive cost advantage achieved with production innovations such as mega-casting (combining multiple underbody parts) as well as partnership with China’s CATL on cheaper lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries could even allow it make next-generation cars with a decent range and size while still undercutting smaller EV rivals on price, giving them more global appeal.

Tesla’s target with the next car is to build it 50% cheaper than current Model 3s and Model Ys, Kirkhorn said, something the company believes it can achieve due to its vertical integration. That would be a staggering achievement.

Even so, 20m is a lot of cars. Toyota, the world’s biggest car company, last year sold just over 10m and the Japanese company has a global reach stretching into nearly all markets, some of which it dominates entirely. It sells dozens of models globally, tailored to specific local needs. Its biggest-selling model and indeed the world’s best-selling car, the Corolla, accounts for only around 1.2m of those 10m.

Advertisement
Back to top
Car Review
Tesla Model 3
Tesla Model 3 road test hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Tesla would say Toyota’s business model is inefficient, and at the investor day it noted Toyota’s recent praise for the Model Y’s engineering after it stripped one down. But Tesla is fighting against an increasingly fractured global car market where best-sellers stretch from pick-ups to city cars, depending on country, but where one rule still applies: the newer the car, the bigger the consumer pull.

As rivals strive to catch the current runaway global leader on EV sales, Tesla’s undoubted advantages will become fewer and fewer.

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

2023 Kia Ray first drive in Seoul 1716
Kia Ray 2023 first drive
Kia Ray 2023 first drive
mercedes amg sl63 2023 001 cornering
Mercedes-AMG SL 63
Mercedes-AMG SL 63
lexus rx250h 2023 79 cornering front
Lexus RX 350h 2023 first drive
Lexus RX 350h 2023 first drive
citroen c3 you review 2023 01 cornering front
Citroen C3 You 2023 first drive
Citroen C3 You 2023 first drive
lexus rx450h review 2023 49 tracking front
Lexus RX 450h+ 2023 first drive
Lexus RX 450h+ 2023 first drive

View all latest drives