Renault believes its new retro models can kick-start demand for EVs among private buyers in Europe, while its larger and more conventional models can expand its share of the crucial fleet market.

The new Twingo, due on sale next year, will join the Renault 5 and Renault 4 in a line-up of nostalgic electric superminis that sit on the CMF-BEV platform.

The trio contrast sharply with Renault's more conventionally styled electric crossovers, which are popular on the fleet market.