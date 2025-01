The boss of Kia UK has welcomed the UK government’s new consultation on the zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate as the firm seeks clarity over what types of hybrid cars it will be allowed to sell after 2030.

According to current legislation, sales of new cars powered purely by internal combustion engines will be banned in 2030, while some hybrids will be allowed to remain on sale until 2035, but exactly which kinds will qualify has yet to be confirmed.