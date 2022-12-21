BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Inside Model E: why Ford is hitting the reset button in Europe
UP NEXT
Aehra SUV is £155k BMW iX rival with 'home-theatre' cinema mode

Inside Model E: why Ford is hitting the reset button in Europe

The manufacturer is leaning on its American identity and a "rebellious" mindset for its radical transformation
Mark Tisshaw
News
6 mins read
21 December 2022

“We’re going through the biggest transformation of any OEM. Perhaps even the biggest transformation of any company in any industry.”

It would be fair to say that Peter Zillig, Ford of Europe’s marketing boss, isn’t trying to play down the challenges facing Ford in Europe, nor the scale of the transformation it is trying to make in response. That transformation has it going all-in on electric cars, and Ford has restructured the entire company as a result.

At the start of the year, Ford split its company into three distinct divisions: Model E, Blue and Pro. The first would develop EVs, the second ICE cars and the third commercial vehicles. The names are part of internal structure rather than anything customer-facing, so a customer would simply buy a Ford, whichever division it came from.

In Europe, Ford has long struggled for profitability. It’s well known and often repeated that it makes money only on commercial vehicles and SUVs, and its traditional models barely register on the bottom line. It has used electric cars as a chance to make a decisive shift, taking bold and perhaps unpopular decisions in dropping so many popular (but ultimately not profitable) models like the Fiesta and Focus

“I'm absolutely, totally committed to changing the business,” said Ford of Europe boss Martin Sander, who joined Ford at the start of 2022 after a 25-year career at the Volkswagen Group to lead this change.

Ford felt the need to split its business into three because the requirements of creating the different types of vehicles wearing the Ford badge are so different.

“For example, with commercial vehicles, there are very different requirements, so you need people 100% dedicated to them,” said Sander. “The same with Model E: you need people 100% dedicated to EVs and connected services and not distracted by anything.

“From next year, the divisions will post different financial results. You will see the money. It puts us under pressure, but we know what to do to be profitable in this business, and will do everything it takes to do so.”

Advertisement

Latest business news

0 ac business header 1

Autocar Business Editors Briefing: Episode 2 now live

Autocar Business Editors Briefing: Episode 2 now live
Ford Mustang Mach E GT with Ford Mustang Dark Horse front quarter static
ICE cars such as the Mustang (right) will remain in the brand's line-up only until 2030
Inside Model E: why Ford is hitting the reset button in Europe
Inside Model E: why Ford is hitting the reset button in Europe
lawrence stroll
Lawrence Stroll has been executive chairman of Aston Martin since 2022
Aston Martin: Stroll ups stake to block possible Geely takeover
Aston Martin: Stroll ups stake to block possible Geely takeover
Cadillac Lyriq production line China 2022
Cadillac Lyriq production by the end of 2022 is expected to be 85% lower than the original target of 10,000 units
GM delays electric vehicle targets as chip shortage bites
GM delays electric vehicle targets as chip shortage bites
Robert Forrester CEO Vertu Motors
"The integration process will commence immediately," said Vertu Motors CEO Robert Forrester
Vertu swells UK dealer network with £182m Helston Garages deal
Vertu swells UK dealer network with £182m Helston Garages deal

View all business news

Read our review

Car review
1 Ford Mustang Mach e 2021 RT hero front

Ford Mustang Mach-e

One of the most iconic names in the business goes ‘rogue’ with an electric crossover

Read our review
Back to top

Zillig said he believed Ford was the only manufacturer to so openly report this but said that it “showed the confidence for us to be all in on BEV”. He added: “The profit and loss won’t look pretty for the first couple of years...”

Related articles

Globally, Ford is investing $50 billion (£41bn) in EVs. Its investments in Europe include $2bn (£1.6bn) to turn its factory in Cologne, Germany, into an EV plant; $490m (£402m) in Craiova, Romania, to build the Puma EV from 2024; and $470m (£386m) in Halewood to build electric drivetrains.

The first vehicles to come from Cologne will be a new Focus-replacing crossover at the end of 2023, and a different-bodystyle version of this car will follow soon after in 2024. The pair are built on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, which Ford has access to as part of the tie-up of the two automotive giants. 

“We decided to build our first high-volume electric vehicle here in Cologne,” said Sander on the decision to axe the Fiesta to make way for these new crossovers. “There comes the point where we need the space for construction, because we're turning the Fiesta plant into a fully battery-electric plant. This is why we had to make a decision that we have to stop Fiesta production.”

Advertisement
Back to top

Sander said the decision to axe the Fiesta was “not one we did lightheartedly" but "we have to do something”. 

“The goal is to build a profitable, thriving business in Europe,” said Sander. “We have levers to pull. As a brand, there's work to do for Ford in Europe. Ask customers today and we’re seen as reliable, a good brand, quality and affordable. It’s a good, solid foundation, but is it good enough?

"Ford as a company builds the world’s best-selling sports car with the Mustang and the best-selling vehicle on the planet with the F-150 [pick-up truck]. So is being good and affordable sufficient? No. We can do more and be more confident.”

As part of this change, Ford will also wear its US roots more overtly and act more akin to other vast international American companies.

“We’re an American company, the only one [car company] doing business in Europe,” said Sander. “Europeans like American companies: Apple, Microsoft, Coca-Cola. We should be proud of being American culturally and socially.”

To that end, Ford has come up with a new guiding mindset: Adventurous Spirit.

“American means we’re rebellious,” said Zillig. “It means we’re restless. It means we’re uncompromising. It means we’re defined by an adventurous spirit, our new north star. 

Advertisement
Back to top

“Adventurous Spirit is the ethos that will help drive our transformation in Europe by helping us connect emotionally with consumers who say they know we’re American but don’t feel we’re American.

“You won’t see these words on any of our advertising, our brochures or any other materials. Bring on Tomorrow will continue as our optimistic, future-facing rallying cry to consumers. 

“Instead, Adventurous Spirit is the philosophy that will inform and add meaning to everything we do, reinforcing our identity as we reinvent the Ford product portfolio and customer experience in Europe.”

Sander leads a 12-strong board in the Model E division, made up from executives not only from the automotive industry but also other industries, including customer experience boss Aaron Mitchell, who recently joined from Ikea.

“There aren't many opportunities you get to shift a global brand,” said Mitchell. “There are lots of similarities between Ford and Ikea. They were both founded by iconic entrepreneurs, touching people all over the world. They've changed their markets but then been disrupted themselves, Ford by the likes of Tesla and Ikea by tech companies like Amazon. Then you find a new role in the world.”

Advertisement
Back to top

On how Ford will change its customer experience, Mitchell said it's about “changing the culture in dealers to not about selling cars but solving problems”.

Sander added: “We're a family business, and we look after our people and our customers.”

And what of the cars in this new Ford? “We can do a great job with the brand and the customer experience, but it’s about the product,” said Sander. "We're focusing on really distinctive, really special cars that get better over time with over-the-air updates.”

Ford will continue with its “electrifying icons” strategy, which it started with the Mustang Mach-E. Cars in the new era of Ford will be designed to sit within one of four families within its Adventurous Spirit mantra.

Wild Performance is for sporty vehicles like the Mustang; Urban Escape is for characterful smaller cars like the Puma; Active Adventure is for more family-size SUVs like the Kuga; and Ultimate Outdoor is for its hardcore off-roaders like the Bronco.

Ford is also planning to overhaul the interiors of its models to make them more digital and to introduce a new user interface. It will then continue to roll out new features using over-the-air software updates. 

Advertisement
Back to top

The goal is to move from selling the 25,000 or so Mustang Mach-Es in Europe in 2022 to 600,000 EVs from this new family of models by 2026.

ICE vehicles will remain in the Ford line-up for now, but by 2030 every Ford car will be electric and by 2035 all Ford vans will be too. At the end of this period, Sander wants Ford to be a brand people “absolutely love”. 

Zillig is convinced that Ford has a bright future ahead of it and that “it has every right to be a confident brand”.

Car Review
Ford Mustang Mach-e
1 Ford Mustang Mach e 2021 RT hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

“We’ve been a very inconsistent brand here in Europe; we’ve made it tricky for customers to follow the brand. Great brands are consistent over a period of time," he said. 

"This isn't just a fluffy marketing exercise; this is about building momentum. If you can light a touchpaper and get momentum, it’s so powerful. It’s elusive and hard to hold onto, but if you can do it…”

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

1014 62f0c6d939d43 (1)
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
mercedes glc 300e 2023 01 frnt tracking
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
alpina b3 touring 2023 01 front tracking
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive

View all latest drives