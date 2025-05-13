BACK TO ALL NEWS
Ineos CEO: politicians must recognise need for hybrids after 2035

There is "no chance" that Ineos will force its customers to go electric, says Lynn Calder

Felix Page
News
3 mins read
13 May 2025

Ineos Automotive CEO Lynn Calder has slammed the UK and EU’s decision to stop sales of new ICE cars in 2035, saying that hybrids will still be needed after that date - and customers will still want a choice of powertrain.

Calder, a vocal critic of the mandated switch to pure-electric power, says governments are wrong to pursue an EV-only approach to reducing emissions, because hybrids, range-extender (REx) EVs and alternative fuels can play an important part in decarbonisation.

Speaking at the Financial Times Future of the Car event in London, she said that the regulatory framework that has been put in place is out of step with consumer demand and unnecessarily restrictive.

