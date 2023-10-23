BACK TO ALL NEWS
How electric laggards can hit 22% EV mandate in 2024

Several brands sell far fewer than 22% electric cars, and private sales are stagnating
Nick Gibbs
23 October 2023

Discounts, more launches of small cars and unlikely alliances are all viable tactics for those car makers least strong on EVs as they look to comply with the government order that states almost one in every four cars they sell next year must be electric.

Car makers have to boost demand from the average 16% EV share in the UK to the end of September to 22% next year or face fines of £15,000 for every car they are shy of the target.

Several brands – including Ford, Toyota, Suzuki, Mazda, Honda and Land Rover – recorded EV sales of between 0-3% of their total in the 12 months to the end of September, according to figures from market analysts Dataforce. 

Without higher EV sales from sibling brands to offset their shortfall, these car makers will be in danger of having to shell out fines totalling millions if they can’t find a way sell more electric cars or offset the shortfall using some of the loopholes allowed by...

