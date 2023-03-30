Government goes cold on keeping hybrids after 2030

The UK government has indicated it is getting cold feet about allowing plug-in hybrids – and, by extension, regular hybrids – to remain on sale in the country beyond 2030 after publishing evidence showing their CO2 output is much higher than initially claimed.

Manufacturers had hoped that certain hybrids would be allowed to remain on sale for five years after the ban on petrol- and diesel-engined cars is due in 2030.

Toyota has threatened to shut its plant in Burnaston, Derbyshire, if regular hybrids aren’t included in the clause that allows combustion-engined vehicles with “significant zero-emission capability” (SZEC) to be sold up to the end of 2034.