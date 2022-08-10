BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: What does the 2030 combustion ban mean for UK Toyota factories?
UP NEXT
Nearly new buying guide: Volkswagen ID 3

What does the 2030 combustion ban mean for UK Toyota factories?

Lack of clarity over what constitutes a hybrid post-2030 raises questions over future of brand's UK factories

Access to this content requires a subscription to Autocar Business The Knowledge. To subscribe, please see below and to login please click here  
Basic
FREE
FREE
Register
  • Access to additional free article
  • Regular newsletters to help you get the facts fast
  • Invitations to free webinars with industry leaders
Best deal
The Knowledge
£66 per month (ex VAT)
£792 for 1 year (ex VAT)
Try free for 1 month*
  • The Information subscription
  • plus
  • All The Knowledge Opinion pieces written by our expert journalists
  • Special industry Insight Reports
*based on a monthly plan using the promo code FREEMONTH66. Cancel anytime within the first month and you won't be charged. Alternatively, take out an annual plan and use the code to get the first month free
Corporate
5+ users
Bespoke packages available
Contact neil.johnston@haymarket.com
  • The Knowledge subscription
  • plus
  • Multi-user Enterprise Licence
  • Full account management support

Latest Drives

skoda fabia monte carlo 001 cornering
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo 2022 UK review
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo 2022 UK review
Nissan Ariya Red cornering front
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance 2022 UK drive
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance 2022 UK drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge front action
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022 UK drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022 UK drive
porsche macan t 001 front action
Porsche Macan T 2022 UK review
Porsche Macan T 2022 UK review
mercedes qeq350 2022 001 panning
Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ 2022 UK review
Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ 2022 UK review

View all latest drives