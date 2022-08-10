What does the 2030 combustion ban mean for UK Toyota factories?

Toyota may pull out of UK manufacturing entirely if concessions are not made in post-2030 emissions regulations
Toyota's 'self-charging' hybrids cannot travel very far on battery power alone, ruling them out post-2030
As early as 2002, Toyota believed fuel cell EVs (such as the Mirai, pictured) would be "the mainstay of the future"
Toyota and sister brand Lexus revealed 15 BEV concepts in December 2021
Development of the Nissan Leaf was a response to the success of the Toyota Prius
Access to this content requires a subscription to Autocar Business The Knowledge. To subscribe, please see below and to login please click here