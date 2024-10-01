The UK government must introduce incentives to stimulate private demand for electric cars, as “we are not seeing customer demand for EVs” without them, according to Ford of Britain MD Lisa Brankin.

She said the government’s zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate – which stipulates that car makers sell 22% of their cars with electric powertrains in 2024, rising to 80% in 2030 – can only be a success with incentives.

“We need incentives to drive demand in the consumer market,” said Brankin, who highlighted new chancellor Rachel Reeves’ first budget on 30 October as the opportunity to do so.

Incentives in the fleet market have shown that demand for EVs can be stimulated, said Brankin, and demand sits above 35% this year in that sector of the market.