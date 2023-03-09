EV makers commit to cleaner batteries to avoid Dieselgate 2.0

The EV invasion is in full swing, but do the impacts of supplying the huge amounts of cobalt, manganese and lithium needed for batteries threaten to make the mass switch an environmental and ethical own goal?

Lithium ion batteries are highly complex things, explains David Greenwood, advanced propulsion systems expert at the Warwick Manufacturing Group: “An EV battery is a mix of materials; some are conventional engineering materials, like steel and aluminium, and others are active materials, the electrochemical components.”

An anode (the negative electrode) is usually made from graphite with additives such as silicon. Graphite can be natural (mined and refined) or synthetic.

The most expensive material in the battery is for the cathode (the positive electrode), at about a third of the cost of the entire battery.

“The materials used vary: some are better for long-range vehicles, others are better for cheap, short-range vehicles and then there are some in between,” says Greenwood.

“The dominant chemistries are nickel-cobalt-aluminium [NCA] and nickel-cobalt-manganese [NMC].

“Nickel isn’t a major supply problem: it’s already produced in huge quantities for the engineering industry and is used in stainless steel and many other things. Cobalt is the problem child. Most of it comes from the Democratic Republic of the Congo [DRC]. About 70% comes from large corporate mining companies that operate to the worldwide standards but about 30% from small, informal mines which aren’t well regulated, and there are humanitarian concerns.”

The amount of cobalt is being reduced, though. An NMC battery might once have contained six parts nickel, two parts cobalt and two parts manganese (a formula known as 622). Today, the state-of-the-art battery halves the amount of cobalt and manganese to nine parts nickel, a half part cobalt and a half part manganese (known as 811 or 955).

Batteries containing cobalt are typically used in long-range or high-performance vehicles and, until recently, in low-end and mid-range vehicles as well. Now a second category has emerged, the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. It’s lower-capacity and less efficient than NMC but contains no nickel or cobalt. ‘Doping’ it with manganese to produce an LMFP battery improves the performance.