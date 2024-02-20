BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: EV charging must be priority for restored Northern Ireland Assembly
UP NEXT
New Toyota Prius to go on sale priced from £37,315

EV charging must be priority for restored Northern Ireland Assembly

While number of rapid and ultra-rapid chargers has grown fivefold in past 18 months, only 100 are in operation
John Evans
News
4 mins read
20 February 2024

The restoration of the Stormont Assembly is good news for Northern Ireland and its people, but the 24-month break in action means politicians face a to-do list piled as high as Everest – and experts fear that accelerating EV infrastructure growth is somewhere down in the foothills.

While the number of rapid and ultra-rapid chargers in Northern Ireland has increased fivefold in the past 18 months, the country can still claim only to have around 100 in operation, the majority located in the north-east.

As of October 2023, Northern Ireland had the fewest 50kW-plus chargers in the UK, at 2.9

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

01 Vauxhall Opel Astra RT 2022 lead track
Vauxhall Astra
7
Vauxhall Astra
bmw 550e review 2024 01 tracking front
BMW 5 Series
9
BMW 5 Series
skoda scala review 2024 01
Skoda Scala
8
Skoda Scala
fiat 500c hybrid review 2024 01 cornering front
Fiat 500 Hybrid
6
Fiat 500 Hybrid
volvo xc40 recharge review 2024 01 cornering front
Volvo XC40
7
Volvo XC40

View all car reviews