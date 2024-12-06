The discounts offered on expensive electric cars in an extraordinary year were so enormous that it made cheaper brands look pricey.

“Customers were being told 'you can have a 45-grand car for 33-35 grand'. We're sitting there with our 32-grand car, which all of a sudden looks horribly expensive,” Guy Pigounakis, commercial director at MG Motor UK, told Autocar.

As 2024 comes to end, car makers looked to have achieved what looked almost impossible at the start of the year: they will comply with the zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate, with 22% of their sales being electric.