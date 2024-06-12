Chinese EVs to be hit with as much as 38% extra EU import tax

Chinese electric vehicles imported into the EU are to be hit with additional duty rates, some confirmed to be as much as 38.1%, as part of plans to level Europe's automotive playing field.

The European Commission announced it would apply the new tariff – which will be on top of the existing 10% duty – from 4 July "should discussions with Chinese authorities not lead to an effective solution".

EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis has previously proclaimed: “Competition must be fair.”

The move follows months of debate over how to stem the influx of Chinese EVs that, due to benefitting from huge "unfair" Chinese government subsidies, are able to undercut local rivals by typically 20%.