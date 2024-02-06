BACK TO ALL NEWS
British electric van firm Arrival collapses, putting 170 jobs at risk

UK operations up for sale after "challenging" conditions prevented start-up from launching a single product
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
6 February 2024

British EV maker Arrival – valued at £12 billion three years ago – has collapsed, throwing more than 170 UK-based jobs into doubt.

It follows a troubling few years for the once highly tipped company, which launched in 2016 aiming to disrupt the van and bus markets with electric alternatives.

Founded by Russian tech billionaire and former politician Denis Sverdlov, it attracted a host of investors, including Kia and Hyundai, which pumped in a combined £73 million. 

However, it failed to launch a single product, including its much-publicised electric van (a partnership with Royal Mail was even tipped), originally billed to hit roads in 2022.

