Advanced Propulsion Centre launches competition for £40m funding

Businesses can bid for up to £20m in UK government funding for projects supporting the transition to ZEVs

14 January 2025

The government-backed Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) has launched a competition for UK-based automotive projects to receive a share of up to £40 million in funding. 

The competition is open to UK-registered businesses in late-stage collaborative research and development in areas including battery technology, fuel cells and clean internal combustion, among others.

To be eligible, projects must meet various criteria, which include supporting the growth of the national supply chain, creating or safeguarding “high-value” jobs, achieving the production of zero-emission vehicles and supporting the transition to a net-zero automotive industry.

