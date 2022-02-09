Global sales analysis 2021: winners and losers

Sales of new cars made a strong recovery in 2021, with seven of the world’s top 10 markets recording more sales than in pandemic-ravaged 2020. Given that the flow of cars from factories was interrupted by a global shortage of semiconductors, this is a welcome ray of light in an otherwise dark period for the car industry.

“The global markets stabilised in 2021, which, considering that the pandemic and the chip shortage combined for a negative effect, is overall an okay result – although the difference with pre-pandemic levels is still around 10 million units fewer,” says Felipe Munoz, senior analyst at data firm Jato Dynamics.

Toyota consolidated its spot as the number-one global car maker ahead of Volkswagen, while BMW overtook Mercedes-Benz to assume leadership of the premium segment for the first time in six years.

Meanwhile, Tesla continued to shake up the established order; just four years after its launch, the £40,000 Model 3 EV broke into the world’s top five best-selling cars, mixing it with names like the Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic, which have a half-century each on the market.

China still top dog; signs of recovery; and boom in Canada

China comfortably remained the world’s biggest market for new cars in 2021, staying ahead of the US thanks to the popularity of EVs, while Japan retained the number-three slot.

The bulk of markets recovered slightly in 2021, despite the twin threats of Covid-19 and the global shortage of semiconductors, with standout growth in India and Canada.

In fact, Canada’s significant 7% increase pushed it into the number-six spot, pushing the UK down one compared with 2020.

For a country with about half the population of France and the UK, it’s punching well above its weight.

JATO ANALYSIS

“The chip shortage is having pretty much the same impact as the pandemic.

While the industry was recovering from the lockdowns in early 2021, the semiconductor shortage arrived to offset the recovery from the pandemic. At the end. of 2021, the global sales total was pretty similar to that from 2020.”