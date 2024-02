Used car sales rose for the first time in two years, as a buoyant UK market bounced back following a 2022 hampered by supply issues.

However, concerns have been raised over the volatility of the overall market by industry experts, who predict supply constraints will arise as a result of lower new car production post-Covid – and a cost of living crisis that has slowed private sales.

Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reveal that the market grew by 351,915 (5.1%)