Automotive Marketing & Communications Awards 2022 winners announced

Strong shortlist resulted in extremely close judging, with 13 companies emerging victorious
15 March 2022

Autocar Business has announced the winners for its inaugural Automotive Marketing & Communications Awards, with 13 companies emerging victorious across 15 categories.

With strong entries across each category, the judges were impressed by the breadth and depth of creativity on display, despite all the turbulence of the past couple of years.

Open to a range of companies and agencies, from digital marketing operators to software and data intelligence specialists, the awards recognise achievement across a range of categories.

Each entry was reviewed by a panel of judges: Jack Carter (automotive brand partnerships lead, TikTok); Michelle Davis (automotive lead, LinkedIn); John Gardiner (executive director of communications, Ford of Britain & Ireland, and corporate communications, Ford of Europe); Mark Harrison (managing director, Praga Cars UK); David Parkinson (CEO and MD, Brave & Heart); Michelle Roberts (marketing director, BMW UK); Mike Biscoe (European marketing director, Maserati); Paul Lilly (head of brand, Harley Davidson UK); Anil Manji (Cabinet Office); Kate Thompson (head of marketing, press and public relations, Volkswagen Vans); and Hamel Soni (senior industry head of automotive, Google).

The judges were chaired by industry expert Gabi Whitfield and awarded points on three main criteria, ranking the strength of the idea or programme, how well it was executed and delivered and its overall results.

The full list of winners is below, but to read more about each entry, please visit Autocar Business Insights, where you can download a PDF on all the winning entries.

“Making A Difference” societal campaign of the year

Bentley Motors for ‘Bentley Motors Unifying Spur campaign’

Best Online/eCommerce Experience

ZeroLight for ‘ZeroLight’s pioneering virtual launch of the Lucid Air’

Best Use of Data

Spark 44 for ‘Life at 45 Degrees - New Land Rover Defender’

Best Use of Influencers

Praga Cars UK for ‘Praga Cars UK’s Guest Driver race programme featuring Jimmy Broadbent’

Branded Content of the Year

Jaguar Land Rover UK for ‘No Time To Die - New Land Rover Defender’

Creative Team of the Year

Ignition

Communications Team of the Year

Volkswagen UK, PHD UK (media), Adam & Eve/DDB (Creative), Talon (OOH), 72 Point (PR), DDB (Social) and Fuse (Brand Partnership Agency) for ‘Volkwagen Leaders In Electric Mobility’

Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year

Jaguar Land Rover UK for ‘Land Rover Outspiration Hunt - Helping the Nation to Track Down Rewards in the Great Outdoors’

Event (Digital or Physical) of the Year

Ogilvy UK for ‘Fordswitch & Go Electric’

PR Campaign of the Year

Ogilvy UK for ‘Fordswitch & Go Electric’

Product or Service Launch of the Year

McCann Milton Keynes for ‘Lotus Emira

Retail/Dealer Marketing Campaign of the Year

April Six Mobility for ‘The Unbelievable Truth’

SEO Campaign of the Year

PHD for ‘Thinking Global and Local with Skoda UK’s migration’

Small Budget Campaign of the Year

London North Eastern Railway for ‘Celebrating International Women's Day 2021’

Read more

Social Media Campaign of the Year

Skoda UK for ‘Skoda Enyaq iV: PU-RR & GR-RR (social)’ and Jay Wing for 'Le Mans 2021'

