Autocar Business podcast: what the retail agency model means for the car industry

Tune in to the latest in our series of Autocar Business podcasts as we take a detailed look at the implications of the shift to the agency retail model. Joined by Jonathan Goodman (CEO of Polestar UK), Tony Whitehorn, (ex-CEO of Hyundai UK) and Paul McPhee (COO of Lookers), the podcast delves into what the transition to an agency model will mean for retailers and customers.

As car manufacturers focus on producing new EVs for an electrified future, the agency retail model offers an equally forward-looking approach to the customer-retailer interaction in an increasingly online world. It represents a dramatic shift in how cars are sold in the UK, with ‘direct’ sales in effect shifting the burden of selling the car from the dealer to the car maker.

As Whitehorn explained on the podcast, the agency model offers clear benefits: “You can’t buy a new car entirely online under the franchise model, because there’s a negotiation part. Agency/direct sales allows for this. At the end of the day, it’s the customer that will drive it, as they want transparency [around pricing].”

For Autocar Business webinars and podcasts, visit Autocar Business Insight

In an age of disruption, it’s another new way of looking at the business of selling cars. Our experts give their verdicts on what the future holds.

About the podcast

Welcome to Autocar’s podcast series, where the industry's top players discuss their latest products, give key insights into the newest innovations and trends, and share their insider knowledge on where the automotive industry is heading.

We’ll be talking to the most influential voices around, getting to know the people behind the headlines and how their experiences have shaped our industry today.

We’re hoping you’ll find them interesting no matter what your outlook: whether you’re an Autocar reader or a 30-year industry veteran.

How to listen

It's simple: you can tune in right here using the web player below, or download and stream on whatever digital listening device you choose. It’s available on Spotify and iTunes.