Autocar Business podcast: what the retail agency model means for the car industry

Senior executives from across the business discuss how the agency model will affect OEMs, retailers and customers
Autocar
News
2 mins read
22 March 2022

Tune in to the latest in our series of Autocar Business podcasts as we take a detailed look at the implications of the shift to the agency retail model. Joined by Jonathan Goodman (CEO of Polestar UK), Tony Whitehorn, (ex-CEO of Hyundai UK) and Paul McPhee (COO of Lookers), the podcast delves into what the transition to an agency model will mean for retailers and customers.

As car manufacturers focus on producing new EVs for an electrified future, the agency retail model offers an equally forward-looking approach to the customer-retailer interaction in an increasingly online world. It represents a dramatic shift in how cars are sold in the UK, with ‘direct’ sales in effect shifting the burden of selling the car from the dealer to the car maker.

As Whitehorn explained on the podcast, the agency model offers clear benefits: “You can’t buy a new car entirely online under the franchise model, because there’s a negotiation part. Agency/direct sales allows for this. At the end of the day, it’s the customer that will drive it, as they want transparency [around pricing].”

In an age of disruption, it’s another new way of looking at the business of selling cars. Our experts give their verdicts on what the future holds.

