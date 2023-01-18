Volvo UK plots shift to agency retail model from May

Volvo is poised to accelerate its plans to switch to an agency sales model in the UK, operating its own sales portal online, selling its cars for fixed prices and handling customer relationships itself, as well as paying dealers a fixed handover fee rather than letting them run the sales process.

Autocar has learned that UK Volvo dealers could be given notice of the move - which was rumoured to be planned for this summer - as soon as the end of this month, with the goal of kicking off the news sales processes just three months later in May.

The UK would then act as a test bed for other Volvo markets looking to adopt the sales model.

Mercedes-Benz became the first manufacturer to move to the agency model at the start of this year, with several other brands set to follow suit in the coming months and years.

However, the model has been criticised by some customers for removing haggling and forcing prices up and by some dealers for removing their expertise and training from the sales process. Some manufacturers not planning to make the transition - including Hyundai, Kia and Renault - have also raised the latter issue as reasons for not rushing into a change.

Most recently, Renault’s UK boss Guillaume Sicard told Autocar he remains committed to a traditional dealer model, but refused to rule out the possibility of a switch to agency: “I love dealers, I love and respect the job they do in the market, how they communicate with customers and how they manage relationships with manufacturers. I think we need to respect that.

“But I also have to remain open-minded. That doesn’t mean we should never do it. The challenge of talking to customers directly is enormous and we are not able to do that today. Maybe we will be one day, so maybe in a few years we will reconsider.

When asked about Volvo’s plans, a UK spokesperson provided the following statement to Autocar: “Volvo Cars always strives to offer our customers the best possible experience. We want to meet and support our customers where they want, and expect, to meet us – whether they’re researching online, visiting a retailer location or coming into one of our showrooms.

“To that end we’re launching an omni-channel sales model, underpinned by strengthened digital capabilities, more price transparency and continuous engagement of our retailer network.

“Our commercial transformation is well underway in the UK, where we have already begun rolling out the new omnichannel model. The UK is on course to complete this transformation later this year, with more markets to follow in due course. Stay tuned."