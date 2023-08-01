Lack of stock forces used-car dealer Peter Vardy to close two sites

Dealer group Peter Vardy will close two of its used-car supermarkets due to the lack of available stock, it has announced.

The group will close the Dundee and Glasgow branches of its Peter Vardy Carz supermarket chain, which has nine branches across Scotland.

“The lack of a used car supply for car supermarkets has driven this decision,” CEO Peter Vardy said in a statement.

The amount of available used car stock has shrunk in the past months as the sharp reductions in new-car sales caused by Covid-related shutdowns and the subsequent parts supply shortages has passed through the market.