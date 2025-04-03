Ten minutes and 26 seconds into our conversation, the bombshell drops: “What I can say now is that we will merge Forseven and McLaren. It will all exist under a McLaren umbrella.”

We had speculated as such in our reporting of Forseven previously, but to hear the words come out of the mouth of Forseven CEO Nick Collins made for quite a jaw-dropping moment. Wow, this is big!

Collins had been one of the faces of JLR over the past decade, but had joined the previously almost mythical Forseven 15 months ago and disappeared from public view.