BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Why McLaren's merger with Forseven is a watershed moment
UP NEXT
2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 update drops ducktail, gains N Line version

Why McLaren's merger with Forseven is a watershed moment

Forseven has existed in the shadows – until now, as it forms the Manchester City of the car world

Mark Tisshaw
News
2 mins read
3 April 2025

Ten minutes and 26 seconds into our conversation, the bombshell drops: “What I can say now is that we will merge Forseven and McLaren. It will all exist under a McLaren umbrella.”

We had speculated as such in our reporting of Forseven previously, but to hear the words come out of the mouth of Forseven CEO Nick Collins made for quite a jaw-dropping moment. Wow, this is big!

Collins had been one of the faces of JLR over the past decade, but had joined the previously almost mythical Forseven 15 months ago and disappeared from public view.

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Mercedes-AMG-SL-55-4MATIC-front-corner
Mercedes-AMG SL 55
8
Mercedes-AMG SL 55
Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari Purosangue
01 Citroen e C4 2025 review front driving
Citroen ë-C4 and ë-C4 X review
8
Citroen ë-C4 and ë-C4 X review
Leapmotor C10 REEV 2025 Review front corner 041
Leapmotor C10 REEV
Leapmotor C10 REEV
Rivian R1T 2025 Review LIPMAN front action intro 25306
Rivian R1T
Rivian R1T

View all car reviews