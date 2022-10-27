BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volvo revenue increases 30% in Q3 despite sales slowing
UP NEXT
Volkswagen to change ID EV naming strategy

Volvo revenue increases 30% in Q3 despite sales slowing

Sales dropped to 138,000 in third quarter due to supply issues and Covid, but electrified sales were positive
News
2 mins read
27 October 2022

Volvo’s revenue increased 30% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022, despite a drop in sales impacted by ongoing supply issues and lockdowns in China. 

The Swedish manufacturer, owned by Chinese automotive giant Geely, sold 138,000 cars from July to September, representing a retail sales decrease of 8%. 

It has subsequently predicted a lower sales volume than it achieved in 2021.

Related articles

Volvo’s revenue at the end of the quarter stood at SEK 79.3 billion (£6.3bn), while total profit stood at SEK 3.5bn (£278 million). 

Volvo's global sales target for Q3 had been 150,000.

Boss Jim Rowan attributed the firm’s slowing sales to high material prices, the semiconductor shortages and lockdowns in China, caused by Covid and heatwaves. 

“Macroeconomic uncertainties around the world weighed on our third-quarter performance,” Rowan said. “But with a nimble and agile organisation, strong financial position and ample liquidity, we're confident we will tide over the ongoing challenges.”

Ahead of the unveiling of the Volvo EX90 electric SUV on 9 November, sales of the firm’s electrified Recharge models remain healthy. 

The number of electric cars that Volvo sold in Q3 sold rose 87% over the same period last year, to form 7% of its total sales figure. It sold 6000 EVs in September alone, 12% of its overall sales. 

"We're on an exciting path to transform our company towards becoming a fully electric car brand by the end of this decade and reach climate-neutrality by 2040,” Rowan said. “We remain focused on that strategic direction.”

Volvo has already significantly reduced its CO2 footprint, with emissions dropping by 11.8% per car compared with 2018, ahead of its goal to achieve a reduction of 40% per car by 2025. 

Car Review
Volvo C40 recharge
01 Volvo C40 Recharge RoadTest 2022 track
Read our full road test review
Read more

“Even though we've increased our lead times, we’ve not seen any reduction in demand," said Rowan. "While that has increased over the last few months, we’re now getting into a situation where lead times could come down for some models.

“I’m increasingly confident we have the right strategy. There’s a lot of lumps and bumps and there’s a lot of turbulence. I think every industry in the world is facing a lot of fo turbulence, given all between the dreadful war in Ukraine, the increased energy prices, raw materials, inflation, Covid lockdowns in China and semiconductor issues. Of course, we’re having to navigate through this.”

Advertisement

Latest business news

Argo Ford Kuga 2021 front quarter tracking
Ford will divert investment into level two-plus and level three driver assistance systems

Ford loses $827m after closure of self-driving start-up

Ford loses $827m after closure of self-driving start-up
Volvo XC40 Recharge front dynamic
Volvo revenue increases 30% in Q3 despite sales slowing
Volvo revenue increases 30% in Q3 despite sales slowing
ACB trends 1 draft2
Autocar Business subscribers can download ten reports over next two weeks
Autocar Business names the top 10 trends for 2023
Autocar Business names the top 10 trends for 2023
nio power v 3
Nio has confirmed it will bring its innovative battery swap stations to Europe
Autocar Business Trends 2022: Battery swaps to kill range anxiety
Autocar Business Trends 2022: Battery swaps to kill range anxiety
Lotus Emira Factory tour and ride 20 1600x1067 4f3a8cce 9420 484c a07c f0fa44ebc6a4
UK car production slows but EV output reaches record high
UK car production slows but EV output reaches record high

View all business news

Read our review

Car review
01 Volvo C40 Recharge RoadTest 2022 track

Volvo C40 recharge

Swedish firm’s first exclusively electric car is a swish version of the XC40 Recharge

Read our review
Back to top

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

01 Mercedes AMG G62 4x4 squared FD 2022 corner dust lead
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
bmw ix m60 01 front tracking
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
bmw x7 xdrive40i 01 cornering
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
01 Kia XCeed facelift GT Line FD 2022 lead track
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive

View all latest drives