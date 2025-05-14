Volvo is moving to a more regionalised business model that will help it better adapt to differing market demands and legislation in Europe, the US and China.

Under the stewardship of recently re-appointed CEO Håkan Samuelsson, Volvo Cars will devolve more power to its businesses in China and the US, while "more directly" steering its European operations from its base in Sweden.

The move was detailed by Samuelsson at the Financial Times Future of the Car event, shortly after Volvo announced a drastic global cost-cutting plan in response to a significant drop in sales and a "challenging external environment".