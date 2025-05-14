BACK TO ALL NEWS
Volvo CEO: long-range PHEVs could come to Europe

Volvo "empowers" Chinese and US in push for localisation

Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson says the company needs to "be a local player" in every key region

Felix Page
News
3 mins read
14 May 2025

Volvo is moving to a more regionalised business model that will help it better adapt to differing market demands and legislation in Europe, the US and China.

Under the stewardship of recently re-appointed CEO Håkan Samuelsson, Volvo Cars will devolve more power to its businesses in China and the US, while "more directly" steering its European operations from its base in Sweden.

The move was detailed by Samuelsson at the Financial Times Future of the Car event, shortly after Volvo announced a drastic global cost-cutting plan in response to a significant drop in sales and a "challenging external environment". 

