Volkswagen targets huge savings in radical cost-cutting drive

Volkswagen has confirmed it is instigating sweeping cost-cutting measures aimed at bringing global operating savings of up to €4 billion (£3.5 billion) in the coming year.

The company says these measures will significantly improve its competitiveness as it pivots from a line-up consisting mostly of internal-combustion engine models to one predominately of electric models.

By 2026, the savings are expected to reach up to €10 billion (£8.6 billion) annually, with the German car maker targeting a long-term return on investment of 6.5%.

The measures apply specifically to the Volkswagen brand, but they are also expected to help bolster the efficiency of the Volkswagen Group as a whole, as other subsidiaries tap into savings, both on an administrative and production level.