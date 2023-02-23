BACK TO ALL NEWS
Vincent Cobee steps down as Citroen CEO

French firm's charismatic leader leaves to pursue "personal projects"; Stellantis sales boss steps in
Charlie Martin Autocar
23 February 2023

Citroën boss Vincent Cobée has left the firm to “pursue personal projects”, just over two years since he was appointed to lead the French outfit in a wide-reaching management reshuffle at parent company Stellantis. 

Thierry Koskas, Stellantis’s sales and marketing chief, has been appointed as head of the French brand as Citroën prepares to launch a range of accessible electric models taking their lead from the recently revealed Oli concept - which Cobée allowed Autocar to drive exclusively earlier this month. 

Citroen Oli concept car first drive

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said: “I have full confidence in Thierry Koskas to carry out these strategic and valuable missions for our company, so that Stellantis can lead the way the market moves, while developing the iconic Citroën brand. 

“Thierry’s dual responsibility is part of a logic of cross-functionality, as is already the case for other EVPs within the Stellantis leadership team.

“I would like to thank Vincent Cobée for having set the positioning of Citroën within the Stellantis brand portfolio and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

This story is being updated. 

