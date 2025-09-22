BACK TO ALL NEWS
Report: Mercedes tech boss Markus Schafer to leave next year

The 60-year-old is set to depart after 35 years due to company policy on age

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
22 September 2025

Mercedes-Benz’s chief technology officer, Markus Schäfer, is set to leave the company in May 2026.

His contract won't be extended because he has turned 60, German trade publication Automobilwoche reports; Mercedes’ policy is that employees are offered only rolling one-year renewals from that point on.

Schäfer joined the firm, then called Daimler-Benz, in November 1990 and gradually rose through the ranks. His notable roles have included director of production strategy for Daimler AG between 2007 and 2010; president and CEO of the firm’s plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama between 2010 and 2013; and CTO since 2021.

